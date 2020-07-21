Watson Rebecca Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Watson Rebecca grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

