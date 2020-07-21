Watson Rebecca Buys Shares of 720 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.