Watson Rebecca Buys Shares of 405 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FedEx stock opened at $164.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

