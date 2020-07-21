Watson Rebecca Buys New Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

