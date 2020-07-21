Watson Rebecca Buys New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

APD opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $295.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.