Watson Rebecca Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Watson Rebecca grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Amgen were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

