Watson Rebecca Acquires Shares of 364 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

