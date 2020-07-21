Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $199.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. Watsco has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

