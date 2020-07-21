Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

NYSE:WM opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

