Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

