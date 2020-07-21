Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

