Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

