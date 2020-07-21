Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 670.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 61.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 98,295 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

