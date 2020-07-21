Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.