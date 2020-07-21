W W Grainger’s (GWW) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.75.

W W Grainger stock opened at $330.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

