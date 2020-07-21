W W Grainger (GWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $330.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.75.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.