Vulcan Materials’ (VMC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $137.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $125.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 36,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

