Voya Financial’s (VOYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

