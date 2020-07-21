Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.53 ($191.61).

VOW3 stock opened at €144.76 ($162.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

