Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 129.28 ($1.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

