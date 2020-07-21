Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

