Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

