Victory Capital Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $847,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

