Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICR opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. BWS Financial started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

