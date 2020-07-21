Vertex (VERX) Plans to Raise $318 Million in July 29th IPO

Vertex (VERX) plans to raise $318 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 21,200,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Vertex generated $336.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $8.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $342.2 million.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Citigroup, Jefferies, JMP Securities, Stifel, William Blair and CastleOak Securities were co-managers.

Vertex provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Vertex delivers comprehensive tax solutions that enable global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Companies with complex tax operations rely on Vertex to automate their end-to-end indirect tax processes. Indirect tax is the largest corporate tax category, encompassing sales tax, seller’s use tax, consumer use tax and VAT, among others. Indirect tax accounts for more than $3.5 trillion of annual tax revenue, which is 2.5 times the amount of corporate income taxes, according to the 2019 OECD Tax Database. Our software, content and services address the increasing complexities of global commerce and compliance by reducing friction, enhancing transparency and enabling greater confidence in meeting indirect tax obligations. As a result, our software is ubiquitous within our customers’ business systems, touching nearly every line item of every transaction that an enterprise can conduct. Today, we have more than 4,000 customers, including over half of the Fortune 500, and provide our customers with tax support in over 130 countries. “.

Vertex was founded in 1982 and has 1100 employees. The company is located at 2301 Renaissance Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406, US and can be reached via phone at (800) 355-3500 or on the web at http://www.vertexinc.com.

