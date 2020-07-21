Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

