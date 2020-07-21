Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 239,541 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $305,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

