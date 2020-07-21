Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

