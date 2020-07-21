Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 778.2% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 73.2% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

