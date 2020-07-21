Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

