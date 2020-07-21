Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 65,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

