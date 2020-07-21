Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 70,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 207,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 50,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

