Verde Capital Management Sells 161 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.21.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

