Verde Capital Management Has $867,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,088.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,454.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,368.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

