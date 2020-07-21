Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

