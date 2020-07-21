Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,339,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

