Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

