Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.