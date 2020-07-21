Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

VIG stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

