Valmont Industries (VMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

