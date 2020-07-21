Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLY. Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,212,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

