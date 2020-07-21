Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $402.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $405.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

