Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

