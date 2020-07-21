Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,009.39 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,074.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $884.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.21.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

