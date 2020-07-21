Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

