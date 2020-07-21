Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

