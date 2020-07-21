Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

