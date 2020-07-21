Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.