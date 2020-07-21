Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

