US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CQP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

CQP stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

